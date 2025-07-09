Next Article
Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino outperforms Ok Jaanu
Aditya Roy Kapur's latest movie, Metro... In Dino, has already pulled in ₹22.15 crore within five days—leaving his earlier films Gumraah and Fitoor behind.
It's set to overtake Ok Jaanu's total collection soon, showing just how much audiences are enjoying this one.
'Metro... In Dino' eyes more box office records
Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a solid cast with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is popular for both performances and story.
Metro... In Dino looks likely to beat Daawat-e-Ishq's lifetime earnings next, though it still has a way to go before catching up with Kapur's biggest hits like Malang or Aashiqui 2.