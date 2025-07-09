Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino outperforms Ok Jaanu

'Metro... In Dino' eyes more box office records

Directed by Anurag Basu and featuring a solid cast with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is popular for both performances and story.

Metro... In Dino looks likely to beat Daawat-e-Ishq's lifetime earnings next, though it still has a way to go before catching up with Kapur's biggest hits like Malang or Aashiqui 2.