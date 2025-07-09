Next Article
Unveiling details of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is taking on Homer's legendary tale, The Odyssey, turning it into a movie.
Expect an epic adventure as Odysseus faces off against mythical monsters and tries to make it home after the Trojan War—classic Nolan style with a fresh mythological twist.
Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has a star-studded cast
This film has a seriously stacked cast: Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Jesse Garcia, and Will Yun Lee are all on board.
The Odyssey hits IMAX theaters July 17, 2026—and you'll catch its first teaser before IMAX showings of Superman.