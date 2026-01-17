Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' to release on June 12
What's the story
The beloved comedy franchise, Dhamaal, is finally returning with its fourth installment. The film will be directed by Indra Kumar and will hit theaters on June 12, 2026. It will feature the original beloved cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai 🤭😜— T-Series (@TSeries) January 17, 2026
Stay Tuned! @ajaydevgn @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @imsanjaimishra #UpendraLimaye #AnjaliAnand @iamsanjeeda @ravikishann #EshaGupta #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ADFFilms @Indra_kumar_9 @KumarMangat… pic.twitter.com/LwkafJPMGV
Cast expansion
New faces join the 'Dhamaal 4' ensemble
The upcoming film will also feature new additions to the cast, including Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The first film, known for its funny gags, was a sleeper hit that grossed around ₹51.3 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Franchise growth
'Total Dhamaal' marked a turning point in franchise's success
The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), increased the stakes and collections, earning around ₹71 crore globally. It was the third installment, Total Dhamaal (2019), that truly elevated the franchise to new heights. With A-listers like Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, it became a massive commercial success with an impressive worldwide collection of about ₹232.18 crore and was declared a super hit.