Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' to release on June 12

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 17, 2026
03:26 pm
What's the story

The beloved comedy franchise, Dhamaal, is finally returning with its fourth installment. The film will be directed by Indra Kumar and will hit theaters on June 12, 2026. It will feature the original beloved cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Twitter Post

Here's the announcement

Cast expansion

New faces join the 'Dhamaal 4' ensemble

The upcoming film will also feature new additions to the cast, including Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The first film, known for its funny gags, was a sleeper hit that grossed around ₹51.3 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Franchise growth

'Total Dhamaal' marked a turning point in franchise's success

The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), increased the stakes and collections, earning around ₹71 crore globally. It was the third installment, Total Dhamaal (2019), that truly elevated the franchise to new heights. With A-listers like Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, it became a massive commercial success with an impressive worldwide collection of about ₹232.18 crore and was declared a super hit.

