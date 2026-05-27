Dhananjheyan urges CM Vijay to act after 'Jana Nayagan' leak
Entertainment
Tamil film producer G Dhananjheyan has called on Chief Minister Vijay to get tough on movie piracy, especially after the leak of Vijay's own film, Jana Nayagan, in April.
He wants the state to use strict laws like the Goondas Act and follow Telangana's model, where a dedicated office works fast to remove pirated content.
Producers want stronger anti piracy system
Dhananjheyan says fighting piracy isn't just about protecting producers: it impacts producers and investors.
While Vijay suggested using the cybercrime wing, producers are pushing for an even stronger system.
The chief minister has assured them that the government will take real action to tackle piracy and protect Tamil cinema.