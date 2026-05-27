Dhananjheyan urges CM Vijay to act after 'Jana Nayagan' leak Entertainment May 27, 2026

Tamil film producer G Dhananjheyan has called on Chief Minister Vijay to get tough on movie piracy, especially after the leak of Vijay's own film, Jana Nayagan, in April.

He wants the state to use strict laws like the Goondas Act and follow Telangana's model, where a dedicated office works fast to remove pirated content.