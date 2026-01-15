Dhanush goes solo in action-packed 'Kara' teaser
The first look at Kara just dropped, giving us Dhanush as Karasami—a lone fighter dodging enemies in a rain-soaked forest.
Directed by Vignesh Raja and backed by Vels Film International, the film is set for a Summer 2026 release.
Teaser highlights: Karma, redemption, and a fresh start
Dhanush's voiceover sets the mood with, "Be it crop or weed... be it sin or virtue... what a man sows, he alone must reap."
He hints that his character is out to clear his name and protect those who trust him.
The teaser wraps up with Dhanush introducing himself as Karasami—aka Kara.
Cast, crew & where to watch
Kara brings together Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Jayaram and more. GV Prakash Kumar handles music while Netflix has bagged streaming rights.
The film will also be available in Hindi and Telugu dubs.