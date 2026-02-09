Arun Matheswaran confirmed to direct Dhanush-starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic

Director Arun Matheswaran (Captain Miller) will be helming the much-anticipated biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The news comes after rumors recently surfaced on social media that he had stepped away from the project. However, Riaz Ahmed, the film's publicist, has now confirmed that Matheswaran is indeed a part of this venture. He will start working on it after wrapping up his current film, DC, with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role.

Publicist's clarification Publicist clears the air on Matheswaran's involvement with biopic Ahmed took to his social media accounts to clarify the situation. He wrote, "Dear All, The news circulating on social media claiming that director #ArunMatheswaran is no longer part of the #IlaiyaraajaBiopic starring actor #Dhanush, is untrue." "Following the release of #LokeshKanagaraj's #DC, the director will begin work on the eagerly anticipated biopic as planned. Further updates regarding the project will be announced soon."

Casting details More about the film Dhanush will be playing the role of "Isaignani" Ilaiyaraaja in this biopic. The film is being produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri. This venture marks a significant collaboration between these two production houses. The project was first announced in 2024. Meanwhile, Matheswaran's upcoming film DC will see ace director Kanagaraj making his acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead.

