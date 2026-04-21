Dhanush to direct female centric film, Thakur in talks

Look tests for film reportedly completed

Set in the 1960s, the story may center on a village deity and aims to bring some real cultural and emotional depth.

Prep work like look tests has reportedly already been completed.

Dhanush is juggling this project alongside his acting gigs in Kara (releasing April 30) and another film with Rajkumar Periyasamy.

An official announcement about Thakur joining is expected soon, and fans are excited to see what this new duo brings to the screen.