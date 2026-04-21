Dhanush to direct female centric film, Thakur in talks
Dhanush is gearing up to direct a new movie with Mrunal Thakur in discussions for the lead, which would mark their first collaboration if finalized.
The film is still in early stages, and it's set to be female-centric, a fresh direction for both actors.
This comes even as Dhanush's Idly Kadai did not meet expectations.
Look tests for film reportedly completed
Set in the 1960s, the story may center on a village deity and aims to bring some real cultural and emotional depth.
Prep work like look tests has reportedly already been completed.
Dhanush is juggling this project alongside his acting gigs in Kara (releasing April 30) and another film with Rajkumar Periyasamy.
An official announcement about Thakur joining is expected soon, and fans are excited to see what this new duo brings to the screen.