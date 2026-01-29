Dhanush's 'D55': New music, new vibe

Why does this matter?

Sai Abhyankkar is making big moves—after gaining attention for his work in Dude (2025) and indie hits like Katchi Sera, landing D55 marks a huge step in his career.

The first-look poster already has fans buzzing with its intense Dhanush silhouette, and there's talk of Pooja Hegde joining as the lead.

Shooting is expected to begin soon—and with more projects lined up for Abhyankkar, he's definitely one to watch.