Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets OTT release date ahead of theatrical

Cast and plot of 'Idli Kadai'

"Idli Kadai" brings together Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

The plot follows the main character as he tries to revive his dad's humble idli shop while taking on a rich rival.

GV Prakash handles the music.

After its big-screen run, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix—perfect if you'd rather stream at home.