Dhar credits Chhabra's belief and casting vision for 'Dhurandhar' success Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Director Aditya Dhar is giving major props to casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Dhurandhar's big success.

Dhar shared that Chhabra believed in the film right from the start and brought a bold vision that really shaped how it turned out.

He said Chhabra's work went way beyond just picking actors. It helped make the whole story feel more real and impactful.