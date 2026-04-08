Dhar credits Chhabra's belief and casting vision for 'Dhurandhar' success
Entertainment
Director Aditya Dhar is giving major props to casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Dhurandhar's big success.
Dhar shared that Chhabra believed in the film right from the start and brought a bold vision that really shaped how it turned out.
He said Chhabra's work went way beyond just picking actors. It helped make the whole story feel more real and impactful.
Dhar praises crew, 'Dhurandhar 2' thrives
Dhar also shouted out other key team members like cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha and editor Shivkumar Panicker, saying their efforts added depth to the film.
Chhabra said he was overwhelmed and grateful, and with Dhurandhar 2 still going strong at the box office, it's clear this was a true team effort all around.