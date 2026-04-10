Dhar praises costume designer Smriti for over 10,000 'Dhurandhar' costumes

Dhar: Smriti's 'Dhurandhar' designs inspire industry

Dhar believes Smriti's designs became more than outfits: they turned into a cultural language that defined Dhurandhar.

Her bold approach is now inspiring other designers across the industry.

As Dhar put it, "And the most beautiful part? From a space that once felt unfamiliar, you created something so distinct that people are now following your design styles everywhere. That's not talent alone. That's courage. That's ZIDD. I'm just really, really grateful I got to witness that journey up close. And I'm even more grateful that I got you on this film Love and Luck, forever! ,"