Dhar praises costume designer Smriti for over 10,000 'Dhurandhar' costumes
Director Aditya Dhar is giving major props to Smriti, the costume designer behind Dhurandhar and its sequel. She crafted over 10,000 costumes for the film (seriously impressive!)
Dhar shared how Smriti's eye for detail shaped more than 250 looks for lead character Hamza and pulled together thousands of accessories during a marathon 1.5-year shoot.
He remembers their first meeting, saying, "Dearest Smriti, I still remember one of our very first conversations, when we spoke about how Jaskirat starts with a hint of color..." and her work truly set the visual tone for the movie.
Dhar: Smriti's 'Dhurandhar' designs inspire industry
Dhar believes Smriti's designs became more than outfits: they turned into a cultural language that defined Dhurandhar.
Her bold approach is now inspiring other designers across the industry.
As Dhar put it, "And the most beautiful part? From a space that once felt unfamiliar, you created something so distinct that people are now following your design styles everywhere. That's not talent alone. That's courage. That's ZIDD. I'm just really, really grateful I got to witness that journey up close. And I'm even more grateful that I got you on this film Love and Luck, forever! ,"