Dhar praises Ganguly for 'Shararat' dance boosting 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is all praise for choreographer Vijay Ganguly, whose work on the new film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, especially the song Shararat featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has gone viral.
The catchy dance moves have made Shararat a social media favorite, drawing lots of attention to the film.
Ganguly's instincts convinced Dhar on dance
Dhar says Ganguly's instinctive style "doesn't just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see," making the story richer and more engaging.
Initially unsure about adding a lip-sync dance number, Dhar credits Ganguly for convincing him, and it paid off.
Thanks to Ganguly's passion and technical skills, Shararat became one of Dhurandhar's highlights, helping boost its popularity both online.