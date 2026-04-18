Dhar praises Ganguly for 'Shararat' dance boosting 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Ganguly's instincts convinced Dhar on dance

Dhar says Ganguly's instinctive style "doesn't just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see," making the story richer and more engaging.

Initially unsure about adding a lip-sync dance number, Dhar credits Ganguly for convincing him, and it paid off.

Thanks to Ganguly's passion and technical skills, Shararat became one of Dhurandhar's highlights, helping boost its popularity both online.