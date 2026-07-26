'Raakh' director to collaborate with Dharma Productions for psychological romance?
What's the story
Filmmaker Prosit Roy, who recently received immense appreciation for his work on Raakh, is all set to collaborate with Dharma Productions on a new project. The film will be a psychological love story and is currently in the development stage, reported Pinkvilla. The casting process is expected to commence soon, and the shoot may begin toward the end of this year.
Film details
Roy's passion for the project is high
A source told Pinkvilla, "Prosit has a very strong conviction for psychological stories, and that is clearly visible in the way he approaches his characters. After Raakh, he wanted to take up something that would allow him to explore love and relationships through a psychological lens."
"This is a very solid psychological love story, and Prosit is extremely passionate about it already."
Production support
Roy and Dharma are on the same page
Dharma Productions is reportedly backing the project with complete conviction and is looking forward to mounting it on a larger scale.
"Everyone at Dharma is very excited about this film. They believe in Prosit's vision and the world he has created for this story," added the source.