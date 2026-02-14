Dharma Productions takes Punjabi film 'Vyaah Kartaare Da' producers to court
Dharma Productions has gone to the Bombay High Court after Humble Motion Pictures FZCO (Humble Motion) suddenly ended their agreement for the upcoming Punjabi film Vyaah Kartaare Da.
The deal, signed in December 2025, involved Dharma providing marketing and consultancy services, and sources say Dharma had previously suffered losses of approximately ₹7.25 crore.
Humble called off the deal by email
Humble called off the deal by email in January—and did not cite any reason—which pushed Dharma to seek urgent legal help.
They're asking the court to stop Humble from enforcing the termination and want ₹7 crore in relief, including a share of box office earnings pending arbitration proceedings.
With Vyaah Kartaare Da set to release on February 27, this case highlights how movie contracts can get messy fast—and why quick legal action is becoming more common in the industry.