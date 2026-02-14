Dharma Productions takes Punjabi film 'Vyaah Kartaare Da' producers to court

Humble called off the deal by email

Humble called off the deal by email in January—and did not cite any reason—which pushed Dharma to seek urgent legal help.

They're asking the court to stop Humble from enforcing the termination and want ₹7 crore in relief, including a share of box office earnings pending arbitration proceedings.

With Vyaah Kartaare Da set to release on February 27, this case highlights how movie contracts can get messy fast—and why quick legal action is becoming more common in the industry.