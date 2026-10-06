Dharma Productions to make 'Gadadhari Bheem' superhero film Varman directing
Entertainment
Dharma Productions is stepping into the superhero world with Gadadhari Bheem, a fresh take on the legendary Mahabharata character Bheem.
Directed by Abhishek Varman (of 2 States and Kalank fame), the film has its script ready, with casting about to start soon.
This marks a big move for Dharma as they branch out into grand, mythological storytelling.
Dharma Productions enters Malayalam cinema 'Odiyan'
Alongside this superhero project, Dharma is also exploring new genres and regions, including their recent entry into Malayalam cinema with Odiyan: The Age of Illusion.
It's clear they're aiming to reach wider audiences and try out different kinds of stories, so expect more ambitious films from them in the future.