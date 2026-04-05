Dharma Productions unveils 'Chand Mera Dil' poster starring Panday, Lalwani
Entertainment
Dharma Productions just revealed a new poster for Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani as Aarav and Chandni.
The film promises a fresh take on romance, with Karan Johar sharing the poster reveal on social media.
It was slated to hit theaters in 2025 (per the source), but as of April 2026 no release has taken place and no new date has been announced.
Panday Lalwani 1st on-screen team-up
This marks the first on-screen team-up for Panday and Lalwani, who is known for his roles in Ba***ds of Bollywood and Kill.
The poster hints at a spontaneous, unconventional love story between their characters.
While the exact release date isn't out yet, fans are already looking forward to this new Dharma Productions romance.