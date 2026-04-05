Dharma Productions unveils 'Chand Mera Dil' poster starring Panday, Lalwani Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Dharma Productions just revealed a new poster for Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani as Aarav and Chandni.

The film promises a fresh take on romance, with Karan Johar sharing the poster reveal on social media.

It was slated to hit theaters in 2025 (per the source), but as of April 2026 no release has taken place and no new date has been announced.