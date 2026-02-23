Dharmendra featured in 'In Memoriam' segment at BAFTAs Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

At the 79th BAFTA Awards on February 22, late Bollywood legend Dharmendra was honored in the "In Memoriam" segment.

The tribute included a moving video montage with global stars like Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall, all set to Jessie Ware's emotional cover of "The Way We Were."

Indian fans took to social media to share their love and gratitude for this special moment.