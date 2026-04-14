Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' lands May 22
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan's new rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is now hitting theaters on May 22, 2026, earlier than planned.
The makers moved it up to May 22 to take advantage of the lighter May release window; the earlier June 12 shift had been made to avoid Yash's Toxic (out June 4), but now it'll go head-to-head with Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil instead.
Tips Films' Taurani cites summer strategy
Ramesh Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Films, shared that they picked the late May slot to take advantage of summer vacations and a less crowded release window.
By skipping a direct clash with Toxic, they're hoping to pull in more viewers.
Fun fact: this film is actually a David Dhawan entertainer, updated for today's crowd.