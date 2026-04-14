Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' lands May 22 Entertainment Apr 14, 2026

Varun Dhawan's new rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is now hitting theaters on May 22, 2026, earlier than planned.

The makers moved it up to May 22 to take advantage of the lighter May release window; the earlier June 12 shift had been made to avoid Yash's Toxic (out June 4), but now it'll go head-to-head with Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil instead.