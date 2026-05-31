Dhulipala's fierce birthday 1st look for Ranjith's sci-fi 'Vettuvam' unveiled
Entertainment
Sobhita Dhulipala's fierce first look for Vettuvam was dropped by the makers on her birthday, and it's got fans buzzing.
The sci-fi film, directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Neelam Productions, is set across different time periods.
The poster shows Sobhita rocking a black tank top and jacket against a stormy sky, definitely grabbing attention.
Neelam teases adventure packed 'Vettuvam'
Neelam Productions teased that Vettuvam will be an adventure-packed, transformative journey. Fans are loving the intense vibe of the poster.
Sobhita herself called it her "best work till date," promising plenty of drama and adrenaline.
She's making her comeback to Tamil cinema after Ponniyin Selvan II, joined by VR Dinesh, Arya, Kalaiyarasan, and more.