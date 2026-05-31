Dhulipala's fierce birthday 1st look for Ranjith's sci-fi 'Vettuvam' unveiled Entertainment May 31, 2026

Sobhita Dhulipala's fierce first look for Vettuvam was dropped by the makers on her birthday, and it's got fans buzzing.

The sci-fi film, directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Neelam Productions, is set across different time periods.

The poster shows Sobhita rocking a black tank top and jacket against a stormy sky, definitely grabbing attention.