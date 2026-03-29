'The intent is pure': 'Dhurandhar 2' actor rejects 'propaganda' allegations

Aditya Uppal, who plays Omar Haider in the hit film Dhurandhar 2, has reacted to allegations that the movie is a "propaganda" project. In an interview with Zoom, he urged viewers to watch the spy thriller with an "open mind." The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , was released on March 19 to a blockbuster response.

Film's intent Uppal defends 'Dhurandhar 2' intent Uppal stressed that it's impossible to have everyone agree on the same thing. He said, "However, the intent of the film is pure; it has been made with sincerity and honesty." "Even if some people interpret certain aspects differently, that's their perspective, and it should be respected." "The majority of the audience has appreciated the film and understands that while it is inspired by true events, it's still a cinematic adaptation."

Character development 'Dhurandhar 2' shows Omar's full potential: Uppal Uppal also spoke about his character's journey from Dhurandhar to Dhurandhar 2. He said, "In Part 1, even though Omar Haider had fewer dialogues and a limited presence, the foundation of the character was being built." "In Part 2, the audience gets to see his full potential: his intelligence, emotional depth, and strength. That's why the love and response this time have been phenomenal."

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