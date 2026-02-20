'Dhurandhar 2' not certified yet; still in the shooting process
What's the story
Contrary to recent reports claiming that Dhurandhar 2 has been certified and its runtime finalized, a report by India Today has revealed that the film hasn't been submitted for certification yet. A source added that the team was filming certain sequences as recently as last week. The new certificate listed on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website does not pertain to the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, but rather to the television premiere of the franchise's first installment.
TV premiere of 1st film
How the runtime has changed
The first film was originally cleared with a runtime of 214 minutes. However, following objections from members of the Baloch community over certain dialogues, the makers made edits, and the film was re-certified with a revised duration of 208 minutes and 56 seconds. Its rating has also changed from 'A' to 'UA 16+' for procedural reasons necessary for television broadcasts.
Television premiere
When to expect 'Dhurandhar's TV premiere?
Adhering to the standard three-month (90-day) window between theatrical and television releases, Dhurandhar is likely to make its TV debut in the first week of March. The film's satellite rights have been secured by Star Gold. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theaters on March 19. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others.