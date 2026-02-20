'Dhurandhar 2' is still under production

'Dhurandhar 2' not certified yet; still in the shooting process

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:30 pm Feb 20, 2026

What's the story

Contrary to recent reports claiming that Dhurandhar 2 has been certified and its runtime finalized, a report by India Today has revealed that the film hasn't been submitted for certification yet. A source added that the team was filming certain sequences as recently as last week. The new certificate listed on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website does not pertain to the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, but rather to the television premiere of the franchise's first installment.