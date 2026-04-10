Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' dips further; can it cross ₹1,100cr?

The spy action film Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , has witnessed a decline in box office collections. The film added another ₹7.15cr net collection on Thursday, taking its total to ₹110.6cr by the end of the third week, per Sacnilk. Despite beating the lifetime collections of its 2025 predecessor Dhurandhar (which released last December), it hasn't been able to maintain its hold over the box office in its third week.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar 2' falls short of breaking 1st film's record Despite its impressive earnings, Dhurandhar 2 has been unable to beat the ₹172cr record set by Dhurandhar during its third week theatrical run. The film landed in second place on the list of highest third-week collections due to a consistent decline in earnings over the weeks. The movie's domestic box office collection was ₹674.17cr in week one, ₹263.65cr in week two, and ₹110.6cr in week three.

Global earnings 'Dhurandhar 2' India collection lags behind 'Pushpa 2' Despite the dip in collections, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved an India gross collection of ₹1,255.23cr. With its overseas collection of ₹410cr, the film's total worldwide gross stands at an estimated ₹1,665.23cr. The film is now just shy of the ₹1,050cr mark in net collections at the domestic box office (₹1,048.42cr) and has beaten Baahubali 2's net collections by a margin of ₹10cr. However, it still lags behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 which set a benchmark with a whopping ₹1,234cr collection.

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