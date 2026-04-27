'Dhurandhar 2' refuses to die down; total collection nears ₹1,780cr 

Box office details

Domestic collection stands at ₹1,353.27 crore

On its sixth Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 added ₹3.4 crore to the domestic collection from 2,988 shows, per Sacnilk. This marks a growth of around 13% from Saturday's performance, which stood at ₹3 crore. The film's gross domestic collection has now reached ₹1,353.27 crore and the overseas business saw an addition of ₹0.5 crore to reach a total of ₹424.25 crore on Day 39. Thus, the total worldwide gross is at ₹1,777.52 crore.