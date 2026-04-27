'Dhurandhar 2' refuses to die down; total collection nears ₹1,780cr
What's the story
Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and the Hollywood film Michael, Dhurandhar 2 has shown remarkable growth in its sixth weekend. The Ranveer Singh-starrer added ₹3.4 crore to its India net collection on Sunday (Day 39), taking the total India net to over ₹1,130 crore. This brings its worldwide gross earnings closer to an impressive ₹1,780 crore.
Box office details
Domestic collection stands at ₹1,353.27 crore
On its sixth Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 added ₹3.4 crore to the domestic collection from 2,988 shows, per Sacnilk. This marks a growth of around 13% from Saturday's performance, which stood at ₹3 crore. The film's gross domestic collection has now reached ₹1,353.27 crore and the overseas business saw an addition of ₹0.5 crore to reach a total of ₹424.25 crore on Day 39. Thus, the total worldwide gross is at ₹1,777.52 crore.
Film comparison
How other films fared over the weekend
While Dhurandhar 2 maintained its grip at the box office, Bhooth Bangla took the lead in terms of Sunday numbers. On its 10th day, the horror-comedy added over ₹12 crore to its tally. Meanwhile, Michael, a biopic on legendary singer Michael Jackson, continued to soar with a collection of ₹5.5 crore on its third day post-release.