'Dhurandhar 2' slows down, but keeps breaking records in Week-4

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar 2, has raked in a whopping ₹1,088.62 crore at the Indian box office by its 26th day. With ₹40.2cr haul in Week 4 alone, the movie beat Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor 's Stree 2 to become the fourth-highest Week 4 grosser. Despite a significant drop in earnings on Monday (over 60%), the spy drama is still marching toward the ₹1,100 crore net mark in India and ₹1,720 crore gross worldwide.

Collection details 'Dhurandhar 2' is inching closer to ₹1,720 crore mark globally On Monday, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹5.2 crore across 10,286 shows in India, a significant drop from its Sunday collection of ₹14.5 crore. This brought the film's net collection to ₹1,088.62 crore as of April 13. The overseas business added another ₹0.75 crore on Monday, taking the gross total to ₹415.25 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹1,718.62 crore.

Record-breaking performance Breakdown of film's collection by week The spy drama reportedly earned more than ₹670 crore in its opening week, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood films. In the second week, it added ₹263.65 crore to the tally, and in the third week, it collected ₹110.6 crore. In its ongoing fourth week, the film has raked in ₹40.2 crore within just four days (Friday-Monday), per Sacnilk figures.

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