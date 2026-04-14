'Dhurandhar 2' slows down, but keeps breaking records in Week-4
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar 2, has raked in a whopping ₹1,088.62 crore at the Indian box office by its 26th day. With ₹40.2cr haul in Week 4 alone, the movie beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 to become the fourth-highest Week 4 grosser. Despite a significant drop in earnings on Monday (over 60%), the spy drama is still marching toward the ₹1,100 crore net mark in India and ₹1,720 crore gross worldwide.
Collection details
'Dhurandhar 2' is inching closer to ₹1,720 crore mark globally
On Monday, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹5.2 crore across 10,286 shows in India, a significant drop from its Sunday collection of ₹14.5 crore. This brought the film's net collection to ₹1,088.62 crore as of April 13. The overseas business added another ₹0.75 crore on Monday, taking the gross total to ₹415.25 crore and pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹1,718.62 crore.
Record-breaking performance
Breakdown of film's collection by week
The spy drama reportedly earned more than ₹670 crore in its opening week, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood films. In the second week, it added ₹263.65 crore to the tally, and in the third week, it collected ₹110.6 crore. In its ongoing fourth week, the film has raked in ₹40.2 crore within just four days (Friday-Monday), per Sacnilk figures.
Week 4 earnings
Film beats 'Jawan,' 'Stree 2' to claim this spot
With a collection of ₹40.2 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is the fourth-highest grosser in Week 4. On Sunday, it joined the list at the fifth spot by outperforming Jawan (₹34.53 crore). On Monday, it surpassed Stree 2 (₹36.1 crore), becoming the fourth highest earner. It remains to be seen if it can beat Chhaava (₹44.15 crore), Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹53.75 crore), and its own prequel Dhurandhar (₹106.5 crore).