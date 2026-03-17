'Dhurandhar 2' eyes humongous opening; sells 6.25L tickets in India
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is off to a phenomenal start in terms of pre-sales. As per Pinkvilla, the spy action drama has sold around 2.4 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis, for its opening day. Overall, 6.25 lakh tickets have been sold across 13,000+ shows in India, per Sacnilk.
Box office potential
Potential to cross ₹125cr in advance ticket sales
The film has reached ₹24.5cr in advance sales for Day 1 (March 19), which goes up to ₹60cr when global figures are included. Meanwhile, sales from paid previews stand at ₹38.5cr. Thus, the domestic premiere gross, plus the Day 1 advance sales, and the international bookings, take the total global opening weekend pre-sales figure to a whopping ₹123cr (including blocked seats). Of course, there are two days left for this number to go higher.
Cast
Meet the cast and director
The movie stars Singh in the lead role of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to infiltrate and dismantle dangerous gangs. Heavyweights like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and young star Sara Arjun make up for the rest of the cast. Akshaye Khanna had an impactful role in the first movie released in December 2025, but his character died at the end. Aditya Dhar directs.