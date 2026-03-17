'Dhurandhar 2' eyes humongous opening; sells 6.25L tickets in India

Box office potential

Potential to cross ₹125cr in advance ticket sales

The film has reached ₹24.5cr in advance sales for Day 1 (March 19), which goes up to ₹60cr when global figures are included. Meanwhile, sales from paid previews stand at ₹38.5cr. Thus, the domestic premiere gross, plus the Day 1 advance sales, and the international bookings, take the total global opening weekend pre-sales figure to a whopping ₹123cr (including blocked seats). Of course, there are two days left for this number to go higher.