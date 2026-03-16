'Dhurandhar' mania: Aditya Dhar's thriller crosses ₹120cr mark globally

The much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh , has crossed the ₹60cr mark in India and the ₹100cr mark globally in advance sales. The film's advance booking continues to break records, with a reported sale of over 3.08 lakh tickets for its opening day alone. It releases on March 19 (Thursday).

Market analysis 'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking in India The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 2.82 lakh tickets for ₹13.70cr, excluding IMAX and Dolby Cine formats, reported Sacnilk. The Telugu version follows closely with sales of 13,429 tickets for ₹17.84L. The film is set to face stiff competition from Harish Shankar's action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, in the Telugu market on its release day (Thursday).

Pre-release sales Paid previews and block booking The advance booking for the paid previews, scheduled for Wednesday evening, started nine days ago, along with the trailer release. The film has reportedly sold over 6.86 lakh tickets for these previews, generating ₹32.36cr in revenue. When combined with block booking of around ₹5cr, the total figure rises to ₹37.31cr, reported Indian Express. Despite its 'A' (Adults Only) certification, the film is expected to see maximum advance bookings in the next three days leading up to its release.

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