'Dhurandhar 2' drops on JioHotstar after court rejects Kumar's claim
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, dropped on JioHotstar as planned after a Mumbai court rejected filmmaker Santosh Kumar's request to block it.
Kumar said the movie was based on his script but didn't mention that a similar claim had already been turned down by the Karnataka High Court.
'Dhurandhar 2' judge finds no evidence
The court found Kumar hadn't shown any real evidence of plagiarism and missed key steps, like including streaming platforms in his case.
Since rights to the movie were already given to others, stopping its release wasn't practical.
The judge explained that halting the film would hurt the makers more than Kumar, who can still ask for compensation if he wins later.
'Dhurandhar' franchise crosses ₹3,000cr globally
Despite legal drama, Dhurandhar 2 launched on time.
The franchise has now crossed ₹3,000 crore in global earnings, pretty impressive!