'Dhurandhar 2' is a statement: Rishab Shetty

Kantara's Rishab Shetty just gave a big shoutout to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, calling it "a statement" and saying, "the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go." He loved the "brilliant storytelling" and all the details packed into the film.

Visuals, music, editing impressed Shetty Shetty highlighted Ranveer Singh's performance along with the work of R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and more. He also praised the film's visuals, music, and editing.

Aditya Dhar responded gratefully to Shetty's praise, writing, 'Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful.'

More about the film and its reception Dhurandhar 2 traces spy Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Karachi's underworld against a backdrop linked to major events such as the 26/11 attacks.

It has drawn widespread praise from audiences and many film personalities, though it has also faced criticism from some quarters.

Ravi Teja even called Ranveer's role "absolute fire."