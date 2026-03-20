'Dhurandhar 2' is an astounding experience: Filmmaker Shankar Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

Tamil filmmaker Shankar took to X to praise Dhurandhar 2, saying it was "an astounding experience" and that he was fully immersed in the film.

He highlighted Ranveer Singh's "unconventional performance and terrific screen presence," along with director Aditya Dhar's bold choices, standout music by Shashwat, and realistic casting.