'Dhurandhar 2' is an astounding experience: Filmmaker Shankar
Tamil filmmaker Shankar took to X to praise Dhurandhar 2, saying it was "an astounding experience" and that he was fully immersed in the film.
He highlighted Ranveer Singh's "unconventional performance and terrific screen presence," along with director Aditya Dhar's bold choices, standout music by Shashwat, and realistic casting.
Box office collection and records broken by the film
Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2 blends real-life events with fiction and has become a box office sensation.
The film set a new record by earning ₹44 crore from paid previews alone and crossed ₹102.55 crore on its first day, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opening.
By Day 2, it had already grossed over ₹236 crore worldwide.
Fastest advance sale on BookMyShow
The hype is real: Dhurandhar 2 sold a record-breaking 109,000 BookMyShow tickets in just one hour, making it the fastest advance sale ever on the platform.