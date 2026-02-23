'Dhurandhar 2' leak sparks debate: Is Arjun Rampal Bade Saab?
A leaked photo from Dhurandhar 2 has fans on X guessing whether Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal is secretly the elusive Bade Saab.
The image also features Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding to the buzz.
The film drops March 19, 2026.
Some fans believe theory is too far-fetched
According to a popular theory, Aslam tells Iqbal that Hamza Ali Mazari was behind Rehman Dakait's murder.
Iqbal then uses this info to keep tabs on Hamza and possibly recruit him—explaining Hamza's return as Sher-e-Baloch in the sequel.
Others point out Iqbal's earlier questions
Some point out that characters talk about Bade Saab in third person, and in the first film, Iqbal himself asks who gave certain orders—hinting he might not be the boss after all.
For now, Bade Saab remains a mysterious figure pulling strings from the shadows.