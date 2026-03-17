'Dhurandhar 2' paid previews start March 18: Ticketing details
Dhurandhar 2, the much-awaited sequel directed by Aditya Dhar, arrives in theaters on March 19, 2026.
The film features a star-studded cast with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.
If you're eager to catch it early, paid previews start March 18 at 5pm across India.
'Dhurandhar 2' to release in 5 languages
This time around, Dhurandhar 2 is going big, releasing in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The move comes after the first film's strong fanbase in South India.
There's also buzz about a global rollout beyond just Indian audiences.
Competing with 'Toxic'
Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar 2 shares its release date with Yash's action film Toxic. Expect some serious competition for screens and attention in the Hindi belt, especially.
For context: the original Dhurandhar was a massive hit and marked Ranveer Singh's best opening ever at ₹27 crore net in India.