'Dhurandhar 2' pirated copy on YouTube, fans urge director Dhar Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

A pirated copy of Dhurandhar 2 just popped up on YouTube, and fans are not happy.

The movie has been crushing it in theaters since its March 19 release, but this shaky, low-quality upload could mess with its box office run.

Fans are now urging director Aditya Dhar to step in and get the pirated version taken down.