'Dhurandhar 2' pirated copy on YouTube, fans urge director Dhar
Entertainment
A pirated copy of Dhurandhar 2 just popped up on YouTube, and fans are not happy.
The movie has been crushing it in theaters since its March 19 release, but this shaky, low-quality upload could mess with its box office run.
Fans are now urging director Aditya Dhar to step in and get the pirated version taken down.
'Dhurandhar 2' collects 100cr day 1
Dhurandhar 2 picks up the story of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt joining the cast.
The film had a massive start: ₹100 crore on day one and over ₹300 crore worldwide in just three days.
Fans love the gripping plot and performances, but they are worried piracy could hurt the film's success if action is not taken soon.