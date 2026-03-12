'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' releases revamped version of 'Aari Aari'

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge , has finally released its first song, Aari Aari. The track is a reimagined version of a popular early-2000s song by the Danish-Indian music duo Bombay Rockers. Originally released in 2003, it went on to become a chart-topping hit. Now, with its revival in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it seems poised to capture a new audience.

Song details Know more about the track The revamped version of Aari Aari is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The rap in the song is performed and written by Reble and Token. Irshad Kamil and Bombay Rockers have penned the lyrics. The music video for the track captures the raw intensity of Hamza Ali Mazari as he continues his reign, seated on a throne, hinting at the scale of the sequel.

Film release 'Dhurandhar' to be re-released in theaters Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theaters on March 19. Ahead of its release, the filmmakers have also announced a re-release of the first installment, which originally came out in December 2025. The film will be screened on roughly 500 screens worldwide, about 250 in India from Thursday, and another 250 overseas beginning Friday.

