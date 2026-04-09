'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1,650cr Trimurti Films sues over 'Rang De Lal' Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Dhurandhar 2, which has already made a huge splash at the box office with over ₹1,650 crore worldwide, is now caught up in copyright drama.

Trimurti Films says B62 Studios used the old Tridev hit Rang De Lal in the movie without getting permission.

They've taken things to court, calling out the studio for using the song without proper licensing, a move that's put a dent in the film's winning streak.