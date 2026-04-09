'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1,650cr Trimurti Films sues over 'Rang De Lal'
Dhurandhar 2, which has already made a huge splash at the box office with over ₹1,650 crore worldwide, is now caught up in copyright drama.
Trimurti Films says B62 Studios used the old Tridev hit Rang De Lal in the movie without getting permission.
They've taken things to court, calling out the studio for using the song without proper licensing, a move that's put a dent in the film's winning streak.
More legal issues for 'Dhurandhar 2'
The trouble doesn't end there: Trimurti Films has also filed another case about Hum Pyar Karne Wale, another Tridev track used by B62 Studios.
Even though T-Series credited it on YouTube, there are still disputes about permission.
On top of that, director Aditya Dhar is facing script plagiarism accusations from filmmaker Santosh Kumar, though for now, the Bombay High Court has stopped Kumar from repeating those claims publicly.