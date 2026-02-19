'Dhurandhar 2' cleared by censor board; see run time here
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar is set to release on March 19, clashing with Yash's Toxic. Times Now reported that according to CBFC's official website, the film has a runtime of 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes) and has been certified UA 16+.
Film insights
Here's what we know about upcoming film
While the official plot of Dhurandhar 2 is yet to be revealed, reports suggest it will focus on Hamza Ali Mazari or Jaskirat Singh Rangi's rise as Sher-e-Baloch after Rehman Dakait's death. The film will also feature a high-octane cameo by Yami Gautam as a deep-cover intelligence operative. The movie stars R Madhavan and Sara Arjun, among others.
Production issues
Controversy surrounding production house
The film's production house, B62 Studios, is facing a permanent blacklisting by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly violating safety rules on set. Reports claim the team allegedly used banned crackers and other flammable materials, prompting complaints from the Mumbai police. The civic body has already forfeited the production's ₹25K security deposit and demanded a penalty of ₹1L for these violations.