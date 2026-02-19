'Dhurandhar 2' cleared by censor board; see run time here

'Dhurandhar 2' has been certified

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:20 pm Feb 19, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar is set to release on March 19, clashing with Yash's Toxic. Times Now reported that according to CBFC's official website, the film has a runtime of 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes) and has been certified UA 16+.