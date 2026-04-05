'Dhurandhar 2': Inside Udaybir Sandhu's intense transformation into Pinda

Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2, recently spoke about his physical and mental transformation for the role. In an interview with Zoom, he revealed that he was aware of his character's 20-year age difference in the movie and underwent a major physical transformation to portray it convincingly. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari.

Transformation journey 'I was totally invested in the project' Sandhu said, "So what people usually do is they don't have time to do that kind of transformation, and they don't want to lose that weight and maybe gain or lose again." "I was totally invested in the project because I knew it was going to be good for me. It was going to get me noticed somewhere. So I started with the physical transformation first, because that's the first impression."

Character evolution Sandhu's character had to reflect the age gap Sandhu's character, Pinda, is described as a "very desi, pendu kind of a guy." The actor said that the 20-year gap in his character's life had to be reflected in his mannerisms. "Then, 20 years later, he has seen a lot, he lost his best friend and has been taking care of the family. He has been through a lot."

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