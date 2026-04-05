'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nears ₹1600cr global in 18 days
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is just ₹1.26 crore away from smashing the ₹1,600 crore global mark, and it's only been out for 18 days!
Most of this huge success comes from India, where the film pulled in over ₹1,213 crore.
On Day 18, the film screened across 14,217 shows.
'Dhurandhar 2' earns ₹385cr internationally
The movie isn't just an Indian hit. It's made ₹385 crore internationally, especially in the Middle East, North America, and parts of Europe.
With its star-studded cast and cool locations in Punjab and Thailand, Dhurandhar 2's crime-and-politics storyline clearly has fans hooked.
Fun fact: it's a sequel to 2025's Dhurandhar.