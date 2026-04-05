'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nears ₹1600cr global in 18 days Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is just ₹1.26 crore away from smashing the ₹1,600 crore global mark, and it's only been out for 18 days!

Most of this huge success comes from India, where the film pulled in over ₹1,213 crore.

On Day 18, the film screened across 14,217 shows.