Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer to be out in March?

An insider revealed that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will give audiences a glimpse into the bigger-than-ever world of the film. "The scale of the second part surpasses the first film in every aspect...from action to emotions and world-building." "The team has expanded it like never before, and the trailer will give audiences a solid glimpse into the evolved world of Dhurandhar."

Lead actor's makeover

Ranveer Singh's transformation as Lyari's king is the highlight

The insider added, "Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer." "His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari's King is being raved about internally." "He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level." The film will be directed by Aditya Dhar, who also helmed the original. The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will also feature Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. It will clash with Yash starrer Toxic.