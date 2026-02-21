Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer to be out in March?
What's the story
After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, the makers are gearing up for the trailer release of its much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to Pinkvilla, the trailer is likely to be unveiled in the first week of March, around March 5. The timing is strategically planned to build momentum ahead of its grand Eid release on March 19.
Trailer details
Trailer will show the 'evolved world of Dhurandhar'
An insider revealed that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will give audiences a glimpse into the bigger-than-ever world of the film. "The scale of the second part surpasses the first film in every aspect...from action to emotions and world-building." "The team has expanded it like never before, and the trailer will give audiences a solid glimpse into the evolved world of Dhurandhar."
Lead actor's makeover
Ranveer Singh's transformation as Lyari's king is the highlight
The insider added, "Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer." "His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari's King is being raved about internally." "He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level." The film will be directed by Aditya Dhar, who also helmed the original. The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will also feature Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. It will clash with Yash starrer Toxic.