'Dhurandhar 2': Udaybir Sandhu gains, drops 15kg for role

People online can't get over how real Sandhu's transformation looks. The transformation drew widespread online attention, with many fans praising the dramatic change. His post highlighted not just the physical work but also the mental strength and strict routine it took.

How the actor pulled off this massive transformation

To bulk up for older Pinda, Sandhu hit heavy compound lifts and ate a high-protein, high-carb diet.

Then he switched gears, cutting calories, doing HIIT workouts, and lots of cardio, to drop all that weight in just two months.

In the film (directed by Aditya Dhar), his character goes from an ordinary guy to a drug smuggler in Pakistan's Lyari at 40.