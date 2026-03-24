'Dhurandhar' actor Amrohi on transformation into Nawaz Sharif: 'AI...'
Mashhoor Amrohi, grandson of Kamal Amrohi, has stunned everyone with his transformation into Nawab Shafiq (modeled after former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif) in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
"For me, the biggest compliment is that nobody believes it is me. Some are saying that it's AI," he shared.
Amrohi studied Sharif's speeches, mannerisms
To nail the role, Amrohi spent hours studying Sharif's speeches and mannerisms.
He also sat through more than eight hours of makeup daily for four days and wore a bodysuit with a paunch to get the look just right.
The result? Social media is flooded with memes and people genuinely mistaking him for Sharif.
More about 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which dropped on March 19, 2026, features Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal alongside Amrohi.
The film has grabbed attention not just for its story but also for its impressive ensemble cast and spot-on character transformations.