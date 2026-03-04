'Dhurandhar' actor Sara Arjun to headline 'Heer Ranjha' reboot
Sara Arjun, fresh off her debut in the hit film 'Dhurandhar,' is in the running to play Heer in Sajid Ali's new take on the classic love story 'Heer Ranjha.'
Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and presented by Imtiaz Ali, the film was officially announced on February 14, 2026.
More on the film and its team
After wowing audiences in 'Dhurandhar'—which became 2025's biggest box office success—Sara is set to bring a fresh vibe to a legendary romance.
There's buzz that Rohit Saraf might join as Ranjha.
The team is aiming for honest storytelling with poetic music and visuals; shooting starts summer 2026.
If you're into modern twists on timeless tales (or just love seeing new talent shine), this one's worth keeping an eye on!