'Dhurandhar' breaks box office records, sequel on the way
Dhurandhar, a Hindi spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, has made waves since its December 5, 2025, release.
The film just overtook Kalki 2898 AD's lifetime India earnings—pulling in ₹669.28 crore in 24 days and outpacing Kalki by over ₹20 crore.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar's Indian gross is estimated at ₹801.50 crore and it has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally. Overseas earnings are around ₹217-225 crore.
The movie kept up momentum week after week: about ₹197 crore in Week 1, a huge jump to ₹242 crore in Week 2, and another solid ₹163 crore in Week 3.
What's next?
Thanks to its blockbuster run and positive audience buzz (especially for Ranveer Singh's performance), a sequel is already confirmed for March 19, 2026.
If you're into high-stakes thrillers with big names and record-breaking numbers, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.