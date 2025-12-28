'Dhurandhar' breaks box office records, sequel on the way

In numbers:

Dhurandhar's Indian gross is estimated at ₹801.50 crore and it has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally. Overseas earnings are around ₹217-225 crore.

The movie kept up momentum week after week: about ₹197 crore in Week 1, a huge jump to ₹242 crore in Week 2, and another solid ₹163 crore in Week 3.