'Peaked at 28': KJo on working with Amitabh, Lata Mangeshkar

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that he believes he "peaked at 28" after directing Amitabh Bachchan and working with Lata Mangeshkar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a conversation on Manyavar's YouTube channel, Johar said these experiences were the high point of his career. He described these experiences as significant career highlights, reflecting on the emotional impact they had on him.

Career peak 'How can I go beyond this?' Johar said, "There were kind of two times that happened to me, on separate occasions. One was when I directed Mr Bachchan for the first time. And the other was when Lata ji sang." "I was 28 years old, and I was like, man, this is my entire childhood unraveling in front of me. I was like, how can I go beyond this? And I still don't think I have." "I think I peaked. I think I peaked at 28."

Emotional experience Johar's emotional breakdown during Mangeshkar's recording session Johar also recalled his emotional breakdown during Mangeshkar's recording session for the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said, "Lata ji singing the title track, I was sitting at the console and just weeping. Like, I was just weeping." "Because she's my entire childhood. She really is. I'm obsessed with her."

Directing Bachchan Johar's stress while directing Bachchan Johar also spoke about the stress he felt while directing Bachchan. He said, "Amit uncle is somebody like, I touch his feet when I meet him. So I'm like, I can't believe I'm directing him." "I felt sick the day I was directing him because I was so stressed. And how do you tell Amitabh Bachchan what to do? Like, you should just say, 'Sir, just do what you do. Who am I to say?'"

Industry challenges Johar on challenges of assembling a star-studded cast today In a separate interview with Bollywood Hungama, Johar spoke about the challenges of bringing together a star-studded cast in today's industry. He said, "It is very difficult. The fact that you have the film of the year as War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headlining the project, that's bang for the bucks." "To bring two lead actors and actresses together in one film is just difficult today."