'Dhurandhar' connects with Ranveer's roots: His grandmother was Pakistani

Chand Burke, known as the "Dancing Lily of Punjab," started her acting career in undivided Punjab before Partition. She made her Bollywood debut in Boot Polish (1954) and lived a vibrant life. Her brother even served as a diplomat for Pakistan. Burke later became Ranveer's grandmother after marrying Sundar Singh Bhavnani.

Singh's performance, film's box office records

Singh playing a spy in Pakistan connects deeply with his family history, adding layers to his performance that fans are loving.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge became the first film to score over ₹100 crore on its opening day; its combined preview and Day 1 collections stood at ₹144 crore, proving audiences can't get enough of stories that blend action with real-life roots.