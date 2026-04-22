'Dhurandhar' features over 1,700 VFX shots by philmCGI, enhancing visuals
Entertainment
Dhurandhar, the latest buzz in Indian cinema, is turning heads for its jaw-dropping visual effects: over 1,700 VFX shots crafted by philmCGI.
The VFX leads say these effects helped bring scenes to life that just aren't possible on set, making the movie a real visual treat.
'Dhurandhar' VFX finalized hours before release
The crew had just three months to deliver more than 1,000 VFX shots for Part one alone.
Gaglani and Bhanushali from philmCGI shared how early involvement and close teamwork were key, even as they raced against time.
Their final touches landed only hours before release, showing how much planning and coordination go into making big-screen magic happen.