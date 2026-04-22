'Dhurandhar' features over 1,700 VFX shots by philmCGI, enhancing visuals

'Dhurandhar' VFX finalized hours before release

The crew had just three months to deliver more than 1,000 VFX shots for Part one alone.

Gaglani and Bhanushali from philmCGI shared how early involvement and close teamwork were key, even as they raced against time.

Their final touches landed only hours before release, showing how much planning and coordination go into making big-screen magic happen.