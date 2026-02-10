'Dhurandhar' fever reaches Winter Olympics: Indian song goes viral Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova grabbed everyone's attention at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics with a routine set to a mashup of "San Sanana" and the title track from Dhurandhar.

Her performance, which circulated widely on social media, quickly went viral and had fans buzzing about Bollywood's big Olympic moment.