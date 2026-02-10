'Dhurandhar' fever reaches Winter Olympics: Indian song goes viral
Figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova grabbed everyone's attention at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics with a routine set to a mashup of "San Sanana" and the title track from Dhurandhar.
Her performance, which circulated widely on social media, quickly went viral and had fans buzzing about Bollywood's big Olympic moment.
Gubanova's outfit, dance moves drew inspiration from India
Gubanova skated in a red-and-gold outfit with a bindi and even added Punjabi folk dance steps to her spins and footwork—a notable incorporation of Punjabi folk dance.
Indian fans flooded social media with fire emojis and comments like "Dhurandhar fever reaches 2026 Winter Olympics," loving the blend of cultures.
Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' is set to release in March
The trending song comes from Dhurandhar, a film starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.
Released in December 2025, it covers major events in India's recent history—and its sequel is already set for March.