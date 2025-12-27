'Dhurandhar' joins ₹1,000 crore club, outpaces 'Jawan' in India

Dhurandhar is now only the fourth Hindi and ninth Indian film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore globally. It has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan to become Bollywood's top-grossing film in India. On its 22nd day alone, it set a new fourth Friday record for Hindi films and beat Baahubali 2's all-India gross for that day.

Should you watch it?

If you love high-stakes spy stories with plenty of action and big screen energy, Dhurandhar is worth a shot—especially with Ranveer Singh leading the charge and all these records falling.

With winter breaks on and not much competition until Border 2 arrives next month, now's a great time to catch it with friends or family.