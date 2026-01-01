'Dhurandhar' vacates screens for 'Ikkis,' thanks to same producer

The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar has reportedly forced several films, including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Avatar: Fire And Ash, to share screens and lose out on the ideal chunk of screens. However, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra in his last role, is not suffering from the same fate. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda, it was released on Friday.

Details 'Ikkis' will get 30-40% shows in cinemas According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, the same distributor and producer for Dhurandhar. This has led to a mutual agreement where they are okay with reducing Dhurandhar's shows for Ikkis. The source revealed that they have requested around 30-40% showcasing for Ikkis as Dhurandhar enters its fifth week on January 2.

Advantage 'Ikkis' to have more shows than 'Tu Meri...' A trade expert told the portal, "Ikkis probably has more shows in a city like Mumbai than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, though the latter had wider appeal as it was a romcom." "The biggest advantage for Ikkis is that it has secured shows in those single screens where it can attract an audience. Until last week, such cinemas were only screening Dhurandhar."

Show allocation 'Ikkis' targeting cinemas with structured release The source further explained the show allocation for Ikkis. In cinemas with two screens, they have requested four shows; in three-screen cinemas, six shows; and eight shows in four-screen multiplexes. For five or more screen cinemas, they have requested over 10 shows. In single-screens and two or three-screen cinemas, exhibitors have been instructed not to schedule early morning shows as Ikkis is expected to gain popularity through word of mouth.