'Dhurandhar' makes 'Aalam soda' a social media sensation
Dhurandhar, the new film featuring Gaurav Gera as undercover agent Mohammad Aalam, has sparked a social media craze around the phrase Peelo peelo, Aalam soda.
Aalam's cover? Selling Doodh Soda (yep, milk mixed with soda) in Karachi's Lyari market, a spot where spies secretly meet.
The catchy jingle Darling, Darling, Dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo, Aalam soda is now everywhere online.
The drink's going rate, fan videos
The movie's hype has made Doodh Soda a must-try at cinemas across India (reported at around ₹200-₹250 at some cinemas).
Vendors are channeling their inner Aalam with dramatic pitches, and fans are posting videos on X of "Aalam style" stalls—even in places like Purnia, Bihar.
It's become a full-on trend to sip this drink while watching the film.
What's 'Doodh soda' and why is it trending?
Doodh Soda mixes milk with lemon-lime soda and goes way back to pre-Partition Punjab.
Once sold by street vendors to cool off in summer, it was popular in cities like Lahore and Amritsar but faded over time.
Thanks to Dhurandhar (and its spy twist), this old-school drink is suddenly cool again.