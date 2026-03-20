'Dhurandhar' makes 'Aalam soda' a social media sensation

The drink's going rate, fan videos

The movie's hype has made Doodh Soda a must-try at cinemas across India (reported at around ₹200-₹250 at some cinemas).

Vendors are channeling their inner Aalam with dramatic pitches, and fans are posting videos on X of "Aalam style" stalls—even in places like Purnia, Bihar.

It's become a full-on trend to sip this drink while watching the film.