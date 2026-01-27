'Dhurandhar' nears ₹900cr, rewrites box office history

After 53 days in theaters, Dhurandhar has netted ₹890.8 crore in India (₹1,051 crore gross), all on a ₹225 crore budget—an impressive 295% return on investment. Worldwide collections have soared to ₹1,346.14 crore (with ₹295 crore coming from overseas). Even with tough competition from Border 2, it still pulled in nearly ₹5 crore during its eighth weekend.

Why everyone's talking about it

Dhurandhar is now the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore gross in India and ranks third among all-time Hindi blockbusters—behind Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

Its record-breaking run shows just how much audiences are loving this star-studded action ride.

If you're into thrillers or big-screen spectacles with major star power, this one's definitely worth checking out.